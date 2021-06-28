15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington names Jamie Codron as head boys basketball coach

5 years ago (2016): Mitch Elliott sprinted home with the winning run on a Santiago Chirino grounder in the bottom of the 11th inning as the Normal CornBelters claimed a 5-4 victory over Traverse City at the Corn Crib. Race Parmenter, the last of four Belters’ pitchers, was the winner.

15 years ago (2006): Bloomington High School promoted freshman coach Jamie Codron to head boys basketball coach. The 29-year-old Codron replaces Ron Rose, who left BHS to take the head coaching job at Illinois Wesleyan.

25 years ago (1996): Tim Virgil stroked two triples and a double and drove in six runs as the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Post 56 baseball team pounded Auburn Hills, Mich. Jim Scott picked up the win, striking out seven and walking three to improve his record to 3-1.

50 years ago (1971): Young Bob Milligan, a sophomore-to-be at University High School, carded a 1-under-par 69 to take the first-round lead in the Bloomington-Normal Jaycee Junior Golf Tournament at Highland Park Golf Course.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

