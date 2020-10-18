 Skip to main content
15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington native Bill King, long-time radio voice of Oakland A's, dies
5 years ago (2015): Sean Harrison and Logan Lambdin both scored second-period goals for the Bloomington Thunder, but Dennis Smirnov scored his second goal of the night with 4:40 remaining to give the Fargo Force a 3-2 victory at U.S. Cellular Coliseum.

15 years ago (2005): Long-time Oakland Athletics radio voice Bill King, a Bloomington native whose signature call of “Holy Toledo!” was a household phrase for decades in the Bay Area, died from complications following hip surgery. He was 78.

25 years ago (1995): Bryce Paschold of Carlock, Matt Stier of Normal and Andre Brown of Bloomington are among five finalists in their age groups who will compete in the state punt, pass and kick competition at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

50 years ago (1970): Pfanz Lady, owned by Jene Pfanz of Pekin, took first in the Mid State Beagle Club field trials in the 15-inch division. In the 13-inch division, Speck, owned by John Davison of Normal, took top honors.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

