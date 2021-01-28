 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington wrestlers, led by Steve Robbins, win ninth straight Big 12 crown
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington wrestlers, led by Steve Robbins, win ninth straight Big 12 crown

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Lauren Hartman netted 29 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark in her career as Tremont posted an HOIC win over Fieldcrest, 54-26, at Tremont. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2006): Bloomington’s 189-pound senior Steve Robbins won his third career Big 12 Conference wrestling crown to help the Purple Raiders capture their ninth consecutive league title and 13th in 14 years.

25 years ago (1996): Freshman swimmer Chris Kemp has lowered Eureka High School records in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events to 23.65 and 52.62 seconds, respectively, and helped the 200-medley relay team swim a school record 1:50.14.

50 years ago (1971): McLean-Waynesville-Armington’s relentless basketball team played it cool and calm, slapping down defending champion Octavia, 54-41, and roaring into the championship game of the McLean County High School Basketball Tournament. The Colts were led by the brilliant inside play of junior center Jeff Wilcox with 19 points.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News