15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington wrestlers, led by Steve Robbins, win ninth straight Big 12 crown

5 years ago (2016): Lauren Hartman netted 29 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark in her career as Tremont posted an HOIC win over Fieldcrest, 54-26, at Tremont.

15 years ago (2006): Bloomington’s 189-pound senior Steve Robbins won his third career Big 12 Conference wrestling crown to help the Purple Raiders capture their ninth consecutive league title and 13th in 14 years.

25 years ago (1996): Freshman swimmer Chris Kemp has lowered Eureka High School records in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events to 23.65 and 52.62 seconds, respectively, and helped the 200-medley relay team swim a school record 1:50.14.

50 years ago (1971): McLean-Waynesville-Armington’s relentless basketball team played it cool and calm, slapping down defending champion Octavia, 54-41, and roaring into the championship game of the McLean County High School Basketball Tournament. The Colts were led by the brilliant inside play of junior center Jeff Wilcox with 19 points.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

