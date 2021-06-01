15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington's Kari Jackson makes third straight all-Big 12 soccer squad

5 years ago (2016): Former Illinois State standout linebacker Boomer Grigsby was among the players listed on the 2017 ballot for induction in the College Football Hall of Fame. Grigsby was a three-time first team All-American in the Football Championship Subdivision from 2002-04.

15 years ago (2006): Bloomington High School senior Kari Jackson was named to the first team of the Big 12 Conference all-star girls soccer squad for the third year in a row.

25 years ago (1996): Nicole Zook of Springfield, a 1992 Illinois Wesleyan alum and recent medical school graduate, sliced through intermittent rain and a field of 220 to win the women’s title in the Tri-Shark Triathlon Classic at Moraine View State Park. Jeff Bird of Schaumburg won the men’s title.

50 years ago (1971): Terry Stanish, Aggie Smith, Helen Roberts, Maurine Argadine, Al Meier and Helen Durham were winners in the Highland Park Women’s Nine-Hole Association surprise tournament.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

