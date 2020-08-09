15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington's Mike Henry shares State Amateur golf lead after shooting 66

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): J.B. and McLean Funk teamed up for a final round 82 to win the Bloomington-Normal Parent-Grandparent/Child Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course. The round gave the Funks a two-day total of 158, one shot better than runner-up Craig and Lexi Onsrud.

15 years ago (2005): Mike Henry of Bloomington shot a 5-under-par 66 at Crestwicke Country Club to gain a five-way share of the lead in the opening round of the 75th Illinois State Amateur Golf Championship.

25 years ago (1995): Bloomington-Normal coasted to a 10-0 victory over Neenah, Wis., to become the only undefeated team entering the finals of the American Legion 16-under National Baseball Tournament. Andy Stone contributed two hits and four runs batted in for the winners.

50 years ago (1970): Warren Schmidgall hurled Armington to a 10-2 rout of Heyworth with the help of Terry Shay’s three hits in Corn Valley League action. Schmidgall struck out 12 and walked none in posting the victory.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

