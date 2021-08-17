15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington's Todd Mitchell takes second in Illinois State Amateur

5 years ago (2016): The Memphis Grizzlies have hired Bob Bender as an assistant coach. Bender, a former Bloomington High School star guard who went on to play at Indiana and Duke, was head coach at Illinois State from 1989-93 before taking the head position at the University of Washington.

15 years ago (2006): Two-time champion Todd Mitchell of Bloomington finished second in the Illinois State Amateur golf tourney at LaGrange with a closing par 71 for a 1-over 285 total. Rob Grube of Hinsdale won by 11 strokes.

25 years ago (1996): Mike and Roger Nalewajka are tied with Brent and Stan Nielsen for the first-round lead in the Bloomington-Normal Parent-Child Golf Tournament age 13-and-over division. Both teams shot a 76 at Ironwood Golf Course.

50 years ago (1971): University High School track coach Roger Fisher has accepted a position as head track and cross country coach at Kishwaukee Junior College. The college is located in Malta, near DeKalb. U High athletic director Bob Metcalf said that Fisher’s track assignment will be filled by George Girardi, who is also head wrestling coach at U High.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

