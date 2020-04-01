You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
15 YEARS AGO: Blue Ridge's Brent Ruch scores 25 in Sangamon Valley Conference all-star game
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Blue Ridge's Brent Ruch scores 25 in Sangamon Valley Conference all-star game

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Freshman Mackenzie Marquis tossed her second straight no-hitter as the No. 7-ranked Illinois Wesleyan softball team defeated Monmouth in the opening game of a nonconference doubleheader, 10-0 in five innings. IWU won the second game, 9-1, to gain the sweep.

15 years ago (2005): Blue Ridge’s Brent Ruch scored 25 points as the West squad won, 114-85, in the Sangamon Valley Conference All-Star boys basketball game. The West also won the girls game, 59-48 with Ashley Tjardes of GCMS scoring 18 points.

25 years ago (1995): Normal Community swept two Class AA state baseball powers with victories over last year’s runner-up, Morton, and the third-place team from a year ago, both by 7-2 scores. Marc Starke and Bob Tolone were the winning pitchers.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois State University’s Curt Sexton, a two-time NCAA College Division All-American, will compete in the National Federation Freestyle Wrestling Championships at Stillwater, Okla. Sexton currently assists the Redbird wrestling fortunes while a candidate for a doctor of education degree.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News