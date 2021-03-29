15 YEARS AGO: Bob Morris resigns as University High's girls basketball coach

5 years ago (2016): A two-run home run by Kendra Peifer in the fifth helped the Olympia girls softball team rally past Mahomet-Seymour, 13-12, at Stanford. Peifer had five RBIs for the Spartans (5-2), who also received three hits, including a triple and two RBIs from Genna VanWye.

15 years ago (2006): Bob Morris resigned as University High School girls basketball coach, ending a seven-year run in which the Pioneers won 71 percent of their games and advanced to two Class A state tournaments. He will continue as physical education and driver education teacher at U High.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan coach Dennie Bridges, whose Titans were 28-3 and third in the Division III tournament, was named Men’s Division III Coach of the Year by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Bradley’s Jim Molinari, and IWU graduate, won the Division I honor.

50 years ago (1971): Jon Hawthorne was named the head basketball coach at Elmhurst College. Hawthorne graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1963, where he won seven letters in basketball, baseball and football. Hawthorne is also the head baseball coach for Elmhurst.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

