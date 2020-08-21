15 YEARS AGO: Boomer Grigsby, Krystal Featherston earn ISU top athlete awards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Former Illinois State tight end James O’Shaughnessy caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Chase Daniel on the opening drive of the third quarter for what proved to be the game-winning score in the Kansas City Chiefs' 14-13 preseason victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

15 years ago (2005): A pair of former Illinois State standouts, football linebacker Boomer Grigsby and diving champion Krystal Featherston, earned the university’s male and female athlete of the year honors. Grigsby currently is wrapping up training camp with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.

25 years ago (1995): Pat Milligan was medalist and his University High teammates gave plenty of support as the Pioneers opened the golf season by winning the Midland Invitational. Milligan shot a 2-under-par 67 over the Lacon Country Club course and won a scorecard playoff with Eureka’s Joe Challey.

50 years ago (1970): Bloomington Bobcats second baseman Jim Cox was one of two unanimous choices for the Central Illinois Collegiate Baseball League all-star team picked by coaches and sports writers. Larry Corrigan, Rob Ellis and Ron Pruitt of Bloomington were also named to the first team.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

