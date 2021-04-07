15 YEARS AGO: Brett Moore delivers winning hit as BHS downs U High in baseball

5 years ago (2016): Former University High School standout Destiny Ramsey, a sophomore at Illinois Central College, has been named a first-team NJCAA Division II All-American. The 6-foot Ramsey helped ICC place second in the NJCAA Division II national tournament.

15 years ago (2006): After Bloomington blew a five-run lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, BHS shortstop Brett Moore’s RBI single in the eighth produced a 10-9 victory over Intercity rival University High at blustery Redbird Field.

25 years ago (1996): The Illinois State softball team rallied for four runs in the seventh inning to pull out an 8-6 win over Drake and earn a split of its Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader at McCormick Field. Ronnie Marmitt had a pair of two-run singles in the Redbirds’ victory.

50 years ago (1971): Rick Jackson fired a 1-under-par 71 over the Livingston Park Golf Course to lead the Illinois State golf squad past Jackson State, 297-314. The triumph over the 6,531-yard course improves ISU’s record to 3-2.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

