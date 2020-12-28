 Skip to main content
15 YEARS AGO: Brett Petersen paces GCMS past host school for Hawk Classic title
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Brett Petersen paces GCMS past host school for Hawk Classic title

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Loyola University recruit Kiana Coomber drove the length of the floor and scored on a lay-in at the buzzer to give seventh-seeded Peoria Central a 44-43 win over Peoria Christian in first-round action of the girl’s small school bracket of the State Farm Holiday Classic

15 years ago (2005): Brett Petersen of GCMS scored 27 points to lead the Falcons over host Prairie Central, 72-66, in the title game of the Hawk Classic basketball tournament at Fairbury.

25 years ago (1995): Nate Caldwell banked in a jumper with eight seconds remaining to lift Bloomington to a 62-61 victory over sixth-seeded Gurnee Warren in the first round of the 65th annual Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

50 years ago (1970): Normal Community High School ousted defending champion Rich East, 64-61, in the first round of the Kankakee Holiday Basketball Tournament. Dave Nord led Ironmen with 18 points, and Harold Nord added 17.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

