15 YEARS AGO: Central Catholic eases past Herscher as Grant Loiselle goes distance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

5 years ago (2015): Joe White aced the 178-yard No. 13 hole at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Club using a 7-wood. The shot was witnessed by Roger Eckert, Butch Coller and Mike Madden.

15 years ago (2005): A five-run fourth inning carried the Central Catholic High School baseball team to a 7-6 nonconference win over Herscher. Grant Loiselle went the distance, giving up 10 hits and one walk while striking out three.

25 years ago (1995): Thanks to a double injection of cortisone in a sore wrist, Illinois State graduate D.A. Weibring shot a final round 65 on a sweltering Sunday to finish in a three-way tie for second place behind Ernie Els in the Byron Nelson Classic golf tournament.

50 years ago (1970): Wapella High School’s Paul Thomas batted in four runs and Alan Lord was three for four at the plate to help hurler John Torbert to a 7-6 victory over Bellflower High School in the Bellflower District. Torbert helped his own cause with two hits and scored the winning run.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.