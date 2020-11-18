15 YEARS AGO: Central Catholic girls clinch tie for Intercity Basketball Tournament title

5 years ago (2015): Looking every bit an overmatched team in the first quarter, the Illinois State women’s basketball team charged back for a tie entering halftime and controlled the final half to capture an 81-76 nonconference victory over Murray State. “I feel like this team is taking steps,” said ISU coach Barb Smith.

15 years ago (2005): For the fourth time in five years, the Central Catholic girls basketball team clinched an Intercity Tournament title. Jess Kohn came off the bench to score 17 points and lead the Saints over Normal Community, 49-45.

25 years ago (1995): Senior center Chris Simich scored 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Illinois Wesleyan to an 83-74 victory over Washington (Mo.) University in the title game of the IWU Tournament at the Shirk Center.

50 years ago (1970): Ken Carlson, a senior from Moline who’s never been on a losing cross country team at Illinois State University, has been named most valuable performer for the Redbird harriers. Larry Closen, a junior from Bartonville, has been named captain-elect for the 1971 season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

