15 YEARS AGO: Central Catholic's Josh Brent wins shot put in Prep Top Times Indoor Classic
From Pages Past

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): After impressive performances in summer ball and a winter showcase, Normal Community High school junior baseball player Jake McCaw has received and accepted a scholarship offer to continue his baseball and academic career at Illinois State.

15 years ago (2006): Central Catholic junior Josh Brent blasted the shot put a career-best 56 feet, 2½ inches to win by more than 3 feet in the Class A portion of the 17th annual Illinois Prep Top Times Indoor Classic Track and Field Meet in Champaign.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan tennis players Chad Moser (Normal Community) and Craig Jacobs (Bloomington) won the top two singles titles and combined to win the No. 1 doubles crown in the Kerry Seward Memorial at Crawfordsville, Ind.

50 years ago (1971): Tom O’Rourke tripled in Mike Matthews with the go-ahead run in the top half of the eighth inning to lift Central Catholic past stubborn Atlanta High School, 4-2. The Saints’ Stew Salowitz then squeezed home O’Rourke for an insurance run and reliever Dan Richardson shut the door to even Central Catholic’s record at 1-1.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

