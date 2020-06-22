15 YEARS AGO: Chandra Golden, Sean Houseworth named Pantagraph top athletes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan senior wide receiver Artie Checchin and junior linebacker Sean Garvey have been chosen to the preseason Division III All-American second team by USA College football and America Football Networks. They were joined by a third-team choice in IWU senior defensive back Kevin Slawkowski.

15 years ago (2005): University High hurdler Chandra Golden and Eureka distance runner Sean Houseworth were honored as The Pantagraph’s top female and male athletes for the 2004-05 school year.

25 years ago (1995): Metamora High School graduate Heather Hoffman advanced to the semifinals of the Illinois Women’s State Amateur Championship golf tournament with a 3 and 2 victory over Barrington’s Char McLear.

50 years ago (1970): Doug Holloway, Mike Milligan and Lane Vance each posted two-over-par 72s to lead the field of 61 in the Jaycee Junior Golf Tournament at Highland Park Golf Course. The top four finishers advanced to the State Jaycee Junior Tournament next month at the Illinois State University course.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

