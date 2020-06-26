You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
15 YEARS AGO: Chris Clark, Donna Peterson cruised to B-N Women's Best Position crown
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Chris Clark, Donna Peterson cruised to B-N Women's Best Position crown

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Former Illinois State All-American Brittany Smith placed fifth in the shot put at the USA Track and Field Championships with a throw of 61 feet, 1½ inches. Mahomet native Dani Bunch finished 14th at 55-9.

15 years ago (2005): Leading by two strokes through five holes, Chris Clark and Donna Peterson recorded nine straight birdies, rolling to a 10-shot victory with a 9-under 63 for a 14-under 130 total in the Bloomington-Normal Two-Woman Best Position Golf Tournament at Highland Park.

25 years ago (1995): Rebecca Farrant fired a two-hitter as Australia edged Canada, 1-0, to remain unbeaten in the International Softball Federation Junior Girls Fastpitch World Championship at Normal’s Maxwell Park.

50 years ago (1970): Morris Stinebring of Thawville and Ruth Davis of Bloomington won top honors in the State Trap Shoot Tournament. Mrs. Davis won the Open Women’s class by breaking 194 of 200 targets at a range of 16 yards. Stinebring captured the State Doubles Championship by breaking 94 of 100 targets.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News