15 YEARS AGO: Chris Clark, Donna Peterson cruised to B-N Women's Best Position crown

5 years ago (2015): Former Illinois State All-American Brittany Smith placed fifth in the shot put at the USA Track and Field Championships with a throw of 61 feet, 1½ inches. Mahomet native Dani Bunch finished 14th at 55-9.

15 years ago (2005): Leading by two strokes through five holes, Chris Clark and Donna Peterson recorded nine straight birdies, rolling to a 10-shot victory with a 9-under 63 for a 14-under 130 total in the Bloomington-Normal Two-Woman Best Position Golf Tournament at Highland Park.

25 years ago (1995): Rebecca Farrant fired a two-hitter as Australia edged Canada, 1-0, to remain unbeaten in the International Softball Federation Junior Girls Fastpitch World Championship at Normal’s Maxwell Park.

50 years ago (1970): Morris Stinebring of Thawville and Ruth Davis of Bloomington won top honors in the State Trap Shoot Tournament. Mrs. Davis won the Open Women’s class by breaking 194 of 200 targets at a range of 16 yards. Stinebring captured the State Doubles Championship by breaking 94 of 100 targets.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

