15 YEARS AGO: Clinton graduate Ontario Sneed lifts Central Michigan to victory

5 years ago (2015): Ally Carlton had 10 kills as Calvary Christian defeated visiting Arthur Okaw, 15-25, 25-15, 26-24. Megan Kamphius added eight kills and Sara Richards four blocks for the Knights (6-4).

15 years ago (2005): Clinton High School graduate Ontario Sneed’s 60-yard touchdown run with 1:44 left lifted Central Michigan to a 38-37 win over Miami (Ohio), ending the Red Hawks’ 10-game home winning streak. Sneed finished with 85 yards on 19 carries.

25 years ago (1995): Veteran pitcher Peter Meredith of Salt Lake City Larry Miller Toyota blanked the Bloomington Hearts, 4-0, in the first round of the ASA Men’s Major Fastpitch National Tournament at Midland, Mich.

50 years ago (1970): Paxton High School defeated both Watseka and Hoopeston in a double dual cross country meet. The Mustangs beat Watseka, 19-36, and eased past Hoopeston, 23-32. Paxton’s Richard Arnold was the top runner with a 14:24 time over the 2.44-mile course.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

