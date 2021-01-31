15 YEARS AGO: Corey Aken, Justin Bocot pace Bloomington past Normal West

5 years ago (2016): Led by a pair of first-place finishes by senior Amanda Mohler, the Illinois State gymnastics team picked up its first win of the season, posting a 194.175-191.450 decision over Illinois-Chicago at Horton Field House.

15 years ago (2006): Corey Aken banked in a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer and combined with Justin Bocot for 37 points as Bloomington earned a 49-43 basketball victory over Normal West.

25 years ago (1996): Chris Simich scored 26 points and Jon Litwiller added 18 as Illinois Wesleyan, the nation’s No. 1-ranked Division III basketball team, demolished Millikin, 86-71.

50 years ago (1971): Ron Bays sparked Metzler Memorial Home to the championships in both actual pins and handicap scores in the Men’s City Bowling Tournament at Circle Lanes. Bays turned in a 222-266-202—690 scratch series and a 717-handicap set to lead Metzlers.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

