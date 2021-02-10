15 YEARS AGO: Craig Lutes helps Normal Community edge Normal West

5 years ago (2016): The Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball team clinched a berth in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament with a 79-57 win over Augustana. Molly McGraw scored a game-high 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting to lead the Titans.

15 years ago (2006): Normal Community made seven of eight free throw attempts in the final minute to secure a 49-44 victory over Normal West. Craig Lutes led the Ironmen with 16 points. West center Cody White had a game-high 23 points.

25 years ago (1996): Senior Ryan Schumacher scored 31 points to lead Clinton to victory over the host school in the Porta Shootout at Petersburg. Nate Sams scored 15 points and hauled in 11 rebounds for the Maroons.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State led all the way in gaining its 10th victory in 17 games, an 87-69 nonconference victory over Western Illinois. Doug Collins, who’s nine points shy of being the highest scoring sophomore in Illinois State history, led the Redbirds with 33 points.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

