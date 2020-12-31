15 YEARS AGO: Dana Ford's 40-footer at buzzer lifts Illinois State past Creighton

5 years ago (2016): Mount Pulaski’s 6-foot-3 middle hitter Maddy Davis has been named to the CBS MaxPreps Small School All-American Volleyball Third Team for 2015. The Louisiana Tech recruit averaged 4.9 kills per game for the 25-15 Toppers.

15 years ago (2006): Dana Ford fired in a 40-foot shot from just past the midcourt stripe with less than a second remaining to give Illinois State a 53-50 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Creighton.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan is off to its best start in 31 years with a 10-0 record after upsetting Division II Sunshine State Conference defending champion Eckard College, 82-77. Bryan Crabtree led the Titans with 22 points, 18 in the second half.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois Wesleyan, ranked No. 13 in this week’s Associated Press poll for college division teams, will put its 7-2 record on the line against DePaul University at Chicago. “I think we can board with them,” said Titan coach Dennis Bridges. “Our ability to do that will probably be the difference in the ball game.”

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

