 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
15 YEARS AGO: Dana Ford's 40-footer at buzzer lifts Illinois State past Creighton
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Dana Ford's 40-footer at buzzer lifts Illinois State past Creighton

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Mount Pulaski’s 6-foot-3 middle hitter Maddy Davis has been named to the CBS MaxPreps Small School All-American Volleyball Third Team for 2015. The Louisiana Tech recruit averaged 4.9 kills per game for the 25-15 Toppers.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2006): Dana Ford fired in a 40-foot shot from just past the midcourt stripe with less than a second remaining to give Illinois State a 53-50 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Creighton.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan is off to its best start in 31 years with a 10-0 record after upsetting Division II Sunshine State Conference defending champion Eckard College, 82-77. Bryan Crabtree led the Titans with 22 points, 18 in the second half.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois Wesleyan, ranked No. 13 in this week’s Associated Press poll for college division teams, will put its 7-2 record on the line against DePaul University at Chicago. “I think we can board with them,” said Titan coach Dennis Bridges. “Our ability to do that will probably be the difference in the ball game.”

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News