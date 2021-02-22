15 YEARS AGO: David Cripe lifts Tri-Valley past Clinton in Class A regional basketball

5 years ago (2016): Conor Honan scored seven of his team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Tremont High School basketball team over Eureka, 43-42, in the opening round of the Class 2A Eureka Regional. Eureka received 22 points from Andrew Hoelscher and 10 from Cade Meiss.

15 years ago (2006): David Cripe sank a free throw with one second remaining to give fourth-seeded Tri-Valley a 60-59 victory over fifth-seeded Clinton in the semifinals of the Clinton Class A Regional action. B.J. Spray led four players in double figures for Clinton with 18 points.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State senior Melanie Ward was named to the Missouri Valley Conference Academic All-Conference team for the second straight year. Ward, an accounting major at ISU and a Prairie Central High School graduate, has a 3.29 GPA.

50 years ago (1971): Normal Community and Central Catholic go into their Corn Belt Conference and Intercity game with identical season marks and both looking for their first Intercity victory. “It should be a good game for the fans,” said Ironmen coach Tom Cooper. “We’re pretty evenly matched. The last one was a real close one.”

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

