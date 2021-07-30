15 YEARS AGO: Donna Peterson shoots career-low 69 and wins Women's City golf by 14 strokes

5 years ago (2016): Lexington’s Mason Barr of the LeRoy-based Central Illinois Speed Track Club advanced to the final in the age 15-16 400-meter hurdles at the USATF Junior Olympic Nationals at Sacramento, Calif., posting a career-best time of 55.97 seconds.

15 years ago (2006): Donna Peterson fired a career-best 3-under-par 69 and romped to a 14-shot victory in the Women’s City Golf Tournament at Prairie Vista. Peterson, the first-round leader with an 80, had a 149 total in the two-day event.

25 years ago (1996): Defending men’s singles champion Chad Moser and defending women’s singles champ Carol Wells are expected to compete in the Bloomington-Normal Metro Tennis Tournament. More than 100 McLean County residents are scheduled to play in the 21st version of the annual tournament.

50 years ago (1971): Top seeds Don Harris (Ottawa) and Pete Read sailed through first-day action in the 18-and-under boys’ singles as part of the Twin City Open Tennis Tournament. Read and 14-and-under competitor Bob Rowland are the only Bloomington-Normal singles entrants to survive the first day’s actions.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

