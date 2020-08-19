15 YEARS AGO: Drew Miller leads U High golfers to Raider Classic title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): The Normal CornBelters, behind a strong effort from starting pitcher Jake Negrete, returned to their winning ways with a 2-1 Frontier League victory over the Lake Erie Crushers. Negrete (2-0) worked six innings, holding Lake Erie to two hits, striking out seven while not allowing a base runner through the first four innings.

15 years ago (2005): The defending Class A state champion University High boys golf team began its first season in Class AA with an impressive showing. Drew Miller shot a 4-under-par 68 to lead the Pioneers to an eight-stroke victory in the 24-team Raider Classic at The Den at Fox Creek.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State softball co-captains Jodi Burch and Nikki Davy were honored as most valuable player and defensive player of the year, respectively, at the team’s annual banquet at Redbird Arena. ISU posted a 46-14 record and won the Missouri Valley Conference with a 19-1 mark.

50 years ago (1970): Jean Hubbard was the winner of the 18-hole String Tournament with an 84 at Bloomington Country Club’s Ladies Day. Vivian Holub finished second in the event with an 86.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

