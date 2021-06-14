15 YEARS AGO: Elston Mitchell, 62, takes Match Play second-round victory

5 years ago (2016): Former Illinois State standouts Eric Aguilera, Paul DeJong and Brock Stewart have been named to the North Division squad for the upcoming Class AA Texas League All-Star Game, to be played at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

15 years ago (2006): Three-time Bloomington-Normal Match Play champion Elston Mitchell, the oldest competitor in the tourney at 62, turned back the clock for a 1-up second-round victory over young gun Jordan Carpenter at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

25 years ago (1996): James Rinne scored on a two-out wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Twin City Stars to a 3-2 Central Illinois Collegiate League baseball victory over Danville.

50 years ago (1971): Steve Dewey slammed a grand slam home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to carry Heyworth High School to a 7-5 Sangamon Valley Conference victory over Fisher. Rick Hancock struck out 11 as he posted the win, surviving a three-run outburst by Fisher in the seventh.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.