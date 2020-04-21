15 YEARS AGO: Eric Birky leads Normal West baseball team to win over Normal Community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Reganne Camp threw a no-hitter and struck out 10 in sparking Normal West High School’s softball team to a 13-0 victory over Champaign Centennial in a Big 12 Conference game. Amy Nelson hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, while Sydney Hollings had three hits and three RBIs for the Wildcats.

15 years ago (2005): Eric Birky belted three doubles and his solo home run put Normal West ahead for good in the Wildcats' 8-5 Big 12 Conference baseball victory over Normal Community.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State athletic director Rick Greenspan squelched rumors by saying ISU has no interest in upgrading its football program from Division I-AA to Division I-A. Speculation was fueled by recent talk between ISU and the Mid-American Conference, a 10-team league considering expansion.

50 years ago (1970): A trio of pitchers held Bradley University scoreless and Mark Chuvala drove home the game’s only run with a double as Illinois State University’s baseball team defeated Bradley, 1-0, in a nonconference baseball game. The victory was the Redbirds’ 30th straight home field triumph.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

