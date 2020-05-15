15 YEARS AGO: Eric Smith edges Kevin Weaver to win late model racing feature at Fairbury

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): The Bloomington Flex rallied from a 17-point deficit to win their first-ever international game, 81-80, over the Zhenjiang Lions in Zhuji, China. Former Bloomington High School star Justin Bocot led all scorers with 26 points.

15 years ago (2005): Eric Smith of Shirley beat Kevin Weaver of Gibson City to the finish line to win the late model feature during the first week of racing at the American Legion Speedway in Fairbury.

25 years ago (1995): Calvary Baptist Academy senior baseball player Kendall Coffman led the Crusaders to a second-place finish at the Illinois Association of Christian Schools State Tournament. Coffman collected five hits in two games and drove in four runs while picking up the win on the mound in the first game.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois State University advanced two singles players into the finals of the Interstate Conference Tennis Championships. Don McNamara will represent the Redbirds in the No. 5 singles and Scott Schlesser will play for ISU in the No. 6 singles title match.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

