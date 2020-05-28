15 YEARS AGO: Eureka captures Class A boys state track and field championship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): With two on and nobody out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Bloomington High School senior T.J. Christensen laid into a first-pitch offering and crushed it over the left-center field fence. The towering blast gave the Purple Raiders an 8-7 walk-off victory over Lincoln in the semifinals of the Class 3A Bloomington Regional.

15 years ago (2005): Eureka won the Class A State track and field title. The Hornets received victories from Sean Houseworth in the 3,200 and the 3,200-relay. Anchorman Dean Eastman’s lunge for fourth place in the closing 1,600-relay brought a one-point team win over Lombard Montini.

25 years ago (1995): The Bloomington Bobcats opened their Collegiate Summer Association season by splitting a pair of games. Lincoln’s Zac Correll threw a 11-0 shutout against the Chicago Americans, but the Glen Ellyn Jam scored in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-6 victory.

50 years ago (1970): Jim Crews was named most valuable baseball player, Timm Winterroth received most valuable honors in track, and Mike Milligan and Steve Veatch were named most valuable golfers at the University High School spring sports banquet.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

