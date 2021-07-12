15 YEARS AGO: Eureka graduate Ben Zobrist traded by Astros to Devil Rays

5 years ago (2016): Kalen Mapugay shot 35 to finish at 66 and earn a six-stroke victory in the Bloomington-Normal Junior City 12-under golf tournament at The Links at Ireland Grove. Mapugay finished ahead of Ridge Willard and Michael Cavanaugh in the boys 10-12 championship flight.

15 years ago (2006): Former Eureka High School baseball star Ben Zobrist was among two minor league prospects traded by the Houston Astros to the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in exchange for third baseman Aubrey Huff and cash.

25 years ago (1996): Two thousand power volleyball fans were treated to an uncommonly high level of play at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center when Brazil defeated the Holland national team, 15-9, 15-6, 15-4, in a pre-Olympic Games exhibition.

50 years ago (1971): Local baseball umpires George Bailey, Mike Childers and Jim Jones received promotions to recognized status from the Illinois High School Association officials department. Recognized status requires the ump to pass two tests, receive favorable coaches’ ratings, attend rules interpretation meetings and work a number of important games.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

