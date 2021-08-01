15 YEARS AGO: Eureka native Ben Zobrist makes MLB debut with Devil Rays

5 years ago (2016): Spencer Jackson carded an even-par 72 and sits atop the boy’s division leaderboard after the opening round of the Bloomington-Normal Golf Association Junior City Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course. In the girl’s division, Maddison Murphy posted an 81 to lead by two strokes.

15 years ago (2006): Detroit’s 10-4 win over the Tampa Bay Devil Rays spoiled the Major League Baseball debut for Eureka native Ben Zobrist, who went 0-for-4 for the Rays. Zobrist hit .304 in 18 games with Triple-A Durham, after Houston traded him to the Rays.

25 years ago (1996) Molly Eckols of Bloomington shot an 86 to place second in the Illinois Junior Golf Association Tournament of Champions at Medinah Country Club near Itasca.

50 years ago (1971): Armington (14-2) closed in on the Corn Valley League title with a 6-4, 12-10 sweep of Ellsworth. Armington’s Dale Schmidgall, Larry Clemens, Myron Litwiller and Joe Snyder all clouted home runs to lead the Armington assault.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.