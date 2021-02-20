15 YEARS AGO: Flanagan girls basketball team captures Class A super-sectional title

5 years ago (2016): Bruce Dolan paced five Titans in double figures with 15 points to lead Illinois Wesleyan to a 77-67 victory over 13-ranked Elmhurst. Coupled with a North Park loss to North Central, IWU punched a ticket to their seventh consecutive CCIW Tournament.

15 years ago (2006): Flanagan used full-court pressure and sprinted to a 48-42 upset of No. 9 St. Joseph-Ogden in Class A Super-sectional girls basketball at Shirk Center. Falcon guard Brittany Leonard was a blur, scoring 16 points and sinking four decisive free throws in the final 26 seconds.

25 years ago (1996): Deer Creek-Mackinaw eked out a 95-92 triple-overtime victory over Tri-Valley in a Class A Regional game behind 38 points and 16 rebounds from senior Justin Schmidgall.

50 years ago (1971): Dewey King made a field goal with 11 seconds remaining to lead Farmer City High School past Bellflower High School, 75-74, in nonconference action at Bellflower. Steve Johnson took scoring honors as he paced the Farmers with 32 points. Kevin Sprau led the Dragons with 30.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

