15 YEARS AGO: Former ISU standout Rico Hill chasing dream of playing in NBA

5 years ago (2015): Justin McCloud, Illinois State’s 6-foot-4 senior guard, has memories of his father Randy McCloud every time he takes the basketball court. McCloud’s father, Randy, passed away from cancer in 2008, and McCloud wears No. 15 in his father’s honor.

15 years ago (2005): Former Illinois State basketball star Rico Hill was playing well with averages of 19 points and 12 rebounds for the San Miguel Beermen club in the Philippines, but was released and is now chasing an elusive dream of playing in the NBA.

25 years ago (1995): Rockford Boylan brings a 6-2 record into the 32-team Bloomington-Normal Holiday Classic and is the top seed in the 16-team Class AA bracket. The tourney will be played at Illinois State's Horton Field House and Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center.

50 years ago (1970): Current University of Tennessee and former Roanoke-Benson High School basketball standout Don Johnson was named co-winner of the Most Outstanding Player Trophy in the recent Volunteer Classic won by Tennessee.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

