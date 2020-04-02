15 YEARS AGO: Freshmen Kayla Braffet, Rachel Wright key Normal West to Intercity Girls Soccer title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Central Catholic High School senior Luke Marcheschi pitched a 2-0 Corn Belt Conference baseball victory over Eureka at Bloomington’s McGraw Park. Marcheschi (2-1) struck out 13 and threw 73 pitches in the seven-inning contest.

15 years ago (2005): Normal West, the youngest girls soccer team in the Twin Cities, beat University High, 6-0, and Normal Community, 5-1, to win the Intercity Tournament with a 3-0 record. The Wildcats, led by freshmen Kayla Braffet and Rachel Wright, outscored opponents 20-1 in the two-day event.

25 years ago (1995): Jim Pyfer scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to break an 8-all tie and Illinois State went on to post a 13-8 baseball victory and complete a four-game sweep of Southern Illinois.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois State’s golf team is bridging the generation gap. Freshmen Jay Bechtold of Lake Park and Dan Nathlich of Mount Vernon were ISU’s leading scorers in the prestigious University of Miami Golf Tournament with 72-hole scores of 310 and 313, respectively.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

