15 YEARS AGO: Gene Keady to speak at Central Catholic basketball tipoff event

5 years ago (2015): Jaelyn Keene turned in a career performance as the Illinois State volleyball team secured its first victory of the season with a 3-0 win over Florida A&M in the Hurricane Invitational in Miami. Keene had 16 kills and a .842 hitting percentage, the third-best percentage in program history.

15 years ago (2005): Former Purdue basketball coach Gene Keady has agreed to be the featured speaker at Central Catholic High School’s annual basketball tipoff event in November. Keady retired as the Boilermakers’ coach in March following his 25th season.

25 years ago (1995): Former Illinois State pitcher Paul Wagner came within one strike of hurling a no-hitter, finishing with a one-hitter as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies, 4-0. The only hit was Andres Galarraga’s slow-rolling infield single on a 3-2, two-out pitch in the ninth inning.

50 years ago (1970): The Twin City Trojans struck for 31 points in the first half to defeat the Des Moines Vikings, 31-19, in a Midwest Professional League Football game. Quarterback Danny Sadler passed for 194 yards during the game with all but 12 coming in the first half.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

