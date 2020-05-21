15 YEARS AGO: Golden, Tannura help U High capture Class A State girls track championship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Freshman Amelia Glueck and sophomore Jamie Gradishar set Illinois Wesleyan records in the long jump and pole vault in day one of the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track Championships. Glueck placed second in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 3¼ inches. Gradishar finished third in the pole vault, clearing 12-7½.

15 years ago (2005): University High School won the Class A State girls track and field title behind champions Chandra Golden and Kate Tannura. Bloomington shot putter Emma Schmelzer and Mahomet-Seymour pole vaulter Mary Choules (Class AA) and Tremont discus thrower Sam Springer (Class A) also won individual titles.

25 years ago (1995): Elgin cyclist Eric Johnson won the Category Pro 1-2 race of the Country Companies Governor’s Cup in downtown Normal and Ottawa’s Jeanette Norris, an Illinois State graduate, won the women’s open race. Bloomington’s Brian Miles won the junior 15-16 category.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois State lashed 11 hits, all singles, and breezed past Union University (Tenn.), 8-1, in the opening day of the NCAA College Division Mideast Baseball Regional Tournament at Redbird Field. Paul Sperry picked up the complete-game victory for the Redbirds.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

