15 YEARS AGO: Grieving Dana Ford sparks Illinois State past Indiana State

5 years ago (2016): Madison Gerdes scored 23 points, Kate Gastman chipped in 20 points and Roanoke-Benson hit 14-of-18 free throws to post a nonconference win over Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland.

15 years ago (2006): Eight hours after the burial of his grandmother in Decatur, Dana Ford breathed life into Illinois State’s basketball team at Redbird Arena with a couple of key steals to spark a 75-48 victory over Indiana State.

25 years ago (1996): The Bloomington High School girls basketball team set school records for most points scored and fewest points allowed in a 92-16 thrashing of Decatur MacArthur. Athena Gant scored 22 points for the 19-2 Purple Raiders.

50 years ago (1971): Top-seeded and unbeaten McLean-Waynesville-Armington eliminated pesky Bellflower, 61-54, during second-round action of the McLean County High School Basketball Tournament. Jeff Wilcox led the Colts with 15 points, while John Boudeman added 13 and Kurt King 12.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.