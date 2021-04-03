15 YEARS AGO: Haleigh Stopa scores five goals in Central Catholic girls soccer rout

5 years ago (2016): Adam Glogovsky followed up two-run homers by Matthew Mardis and Pat Mollo with a grand slam to cap a record-setting 17-run third inning as the Illinois Wesleyan baseball team overwhelmed Elmhurst in a 21-7 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin rout.

15 years ago (2006): Central Catholic sophomore Haleigh Stopa poured in five goals and assisted on two more as the Saints shut out Olympia, 10-0, in girls soccer action. Brittany Brady served up four assists for the Saints (3-0).

25 years ago (1996): A towering 400-foot-plus three-run homer by Mike McKie helped Olympia down Normal West, 8-5, in high school baseball action at Stanford.

50 years ago (1971): Sheldon Thompson, one of only three seniors selected, is the honorary captain of the 4th annual Journal Star All-State College Basketball team. The 6-foot 2-inch center from Illinois Wesleyan led all vote-getters on the state’s lone all-star squad for cagers representing “non-major” four-year schools.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

