15 YEARS AGO: Hartsburg-Emden hangs on for Class A State quarterfinal victory

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State baseball coach Bo Durkac found plenty of talent within 10 miles of campus. Signing national letters of intent with the Redbirds were the Central Catholic High School pair of John Rave and Jacob Gilmore, Tri-Valley’s Jack Butler and Heartland College’s Noah Sadler as part of a 16-player group.

15 years ago (2005): Hartsburg-Emden held off a furious Harvard comeback to capture a 25-22, 25-19 quarterfinal victory in the Class A state volleyball tourney. Abby Olson led the Stags with eight kills, and Nicole Buse added six kills and seven digs. Setter Jillyn Cross had 17 assists in the winning effort.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State captured its second straight football upset with a 25-0 shutout of 14th-ranked Indiana State. Keith Goodnight (103 yards on 22 carries) surpassed 100 yards rushing for the second straight week.

50 years ago (1970): Tami Sharp of Bloomington led the nation in two swimming events the past summer, according to national rankings released the past week. She was first in the 11-12-year-old 100-meter freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 4.2 seconds and in the 55-yard freestyle in :29.8.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

