15 YEARS AGO: IHSA expands to four classes in basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball

5 years ago (2016): Sydney Shanks netted her 1,000th career point as Central Catholic claimed a Corn Belt Conference win over Olympia, 69-27. Sarah Brady led the Saints with 16 points with Maddie Malinowski adding 10. Shanks ended with seven points, giving her 1,001 in her career.
15 years ago (2006): The Illinois High School Association voted to expand its current two-class system to four in boys and girls basketball, girls volleyball, baseball and softball beginning in the 2007-08 school year. Several other sports will expand to three classes.
25 years ago (1996): Illinois State handed Southwest Missouri State its first Missouri Valley Conference loss, 86-79. Mo Trotter led the way with 19 points including three straight 3-point baskets to fuel a decisive 18-5 run.
50 years ago (1971): After having their 19-game CCIW and 15-game home winning streak snapped by Wheaton, tonight’s game with North Central is a must win for Illinois Wesleyan. “This is a key game for us. It’s an experience we haven’t been through in a long time,” said Titan coach Dennis Bridges.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.