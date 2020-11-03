15 YEARS AGO: Illinois pulls away in second half to beat Illinois Wesleyan in basketball exhibition

5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan’s Claire Michael was named the CCIW Women’s Swimmer of the Week, and IWU diver Alex Guess was named the CCIW Diver of the Week, both for performances at the Illinois Wesleyan Halloween Invitational.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois Wesleyan was tied with Division I basketball power Illinois with less that 15 minutes left at the Assembly Hall, but the Illini used a 26-7 run to take control for an 82-60 victory. Keelan Amelianovich and Adam Dauksas paced IWU with 13 points each.

25 years ago (1995): University High upset Pontiac, 36-8, in the second round of the Class 3A football playoffs. Junior tailback Chad Schulz rushed for 109 yards and three second-half touchdowns.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois State University cross country coach Roger Weller thinks his team has a chance to become the first to ever win a Midwestern Conference championship. “I really think it will be close. Ball State, Indiana State, Southern Illinois and ourselves all have a good chance,” said Weller.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

