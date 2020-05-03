15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State edges Illinois Wesleyan in Horenberger-Bass Classic

5 years ago (2015): Steve Heilenbach limited Southern Illinois Edwardsville to just four hits as Illinois State defeated the Cougars, 7-1, in the finale of a four-game series at Duffy Bass Field. “That is one of the top, probably 10 singles games I’ve seen pitched in my time as a college baseball coach,” said ISU coach Bo Durkac.
15 years ago (2005): Blake Schoonover’s sacrifice fly brought home Brian Davis with the winning run in the 10th inning to give Illinois State a wacky 7-6 victory over Illinois Wesleyan in the second game of the renewed crosstown rivalry now known as the Horenberger-Bass Classic.
25 years ago (1995): Tri-Valley, led by quadruple winner Kristin Owens, won the McLean County girls track and field championship. In the boys half of the meet, LeRoy ended Heyworth’s 10-year run as champion.
50 years ago (1970): University High School is favored to unseat Bloomington High School in the annual Intercity track and field championships. The Purple Raiders have won 12 straight titles. U High has finished as the runner-up the past two years.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
