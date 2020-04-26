15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State names Sheahon Zenger as athletics director

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): The No. 11-ranked Illinois Wesleyan softball team swept a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin doubleheader from Carthage at Kenosha, Wis., 7-1 and 4-3 in 10 innings in the nightcap. Jenna Nolan (6-1) scattered five hits while striking out 10 to earn the victory in the opener.

15 years ago (2005): Sheahon Zenger, associate director of athletics for development at Kansas State since 2002, was introduced as the new athletics director for Illinois State. Zenger has a background in athletics and university administration, fund-raising, higher education and coaching during his 17-year professional career.

25 years ago (1995): The Detroit Pistons fired Don Chaney as coach, accepted Billy McKinney’s resignation as vice president of player operations, and handed both jobs to Doug Collins, a former Illinois State University All-American and Chicago Bulls coach.

50 years ago (1970): Tami Sharp led the Bloomington YWCA girls swimming team with two second-place finishes in the National Meet in Toledo, Ohio. Miss Sharp was second in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:00.9 and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:53.1.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

