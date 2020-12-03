15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State transfer Marcus Arnold helps Illini ease past Xavier

5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan senior defender Mary Kate Schmidt was named to the first team and freshman goalkeeper Katie Denney was named to the second team of the NCAA Division III Women’s All-American squads sponsored by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.

15 years ago (2005): Marcus Arnold, a transfer from Illinois State, scored all seven of his points in the tense final six minutes to help the University of Illinois beat Xavier, 65-52, at Chicago’s United Center.

25 years ago (1995): Led by Valerie Trame’s 18 points and nine rebounds, the Illinois State women’s basketball team defeated Austin Peay, 58-54, in the consolation game of the Texas Tech Lady Raider Classic.

50 years ago (1970): Central Illinois products Roy Hack (Toluca), a starting guard, and Rick Gaumer (Washington), a reserve forward-center, will take the court for Lakeland College basketball squad which plays Illinois Wesleyan in an upcoming nonconference game.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

