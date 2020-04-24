15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Boomer Grigsby taken by Chiefs in fifth round of NFL Draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Jonathan Panzica contributed four hits and four RBIs as Fieldcrest (11-4, 7-0) stayed unbeaten in the Heart of Illinois Conference with a 15-5 victory over GCMS in a six-inning game at Minonk.

15 years ago (2005): Boomer Grigsby, the Illinois State All-American linebacker, changed his playing address from Hancock Stadium to Arrowhead Stadium when the Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the fifth round of the National Football League draft.

25 years ago (1995): Skipp Schaefbauer, a former Mr. Basketball in Minnesota who started 29 games at East Carolina last season, will transfer to Illinois State’s basketball program, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard confirmed. “Skipp is a tough-minded player with a lot of strengths,” ISU coach Kevin Stallings said.

50 years ago (1970): Chenoa High School’s baseball team edged Gridley High School, 7-6, in a Midstate Conference game at Gridley. Chenoa’s Ed Easley and Ken Menken each had three runs batted in.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

