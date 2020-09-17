15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's defense dominates in victory over Eastern Illinois

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Hannah Sieg’s seven kills and Sydney Benchley’s five aces helped Normal West to a 25-14, 25-10 win over Peoria Central at Normal. Taylor Goben added 12 assists for the Wildcats while Jamie Rys had four digs.

15 years ago (2005): Hounding the Eastern Illinois offense from the start, Illinois State held the Panthers scoreless over 3½ quarters in an impressive 27-6 nonconference victory. Linebacker Kye Steward returned a fumble 42 yards for Illinois State’s final touchdown.

25 years ago (1995): Bud Concklin and Dave Engle claimed a one-stroke victory over Elston Mitchell and Jack Capodice in the McLean County Arthritis Foundation 2-man Senior Golf Invitational at Lakeside Country Club. Concklin and Engle shot rounds of 59 and 63 to finish at 122.

50 years ago (1970): The Bloomington High School cross country team, headed by Bob Trefzger, literally ran past Streator in a dual meet at Bloomington Country Club, 15-44. BHS had the top five finishers, led by Trefzger’s 13:56 timing over the 2.75-mile course.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

