15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Laurent Robinson earns Gateway Offensive Player of Year

5 years ago (2015): Rebekah Ehresman scored a game-high 18 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals to lead Illinois Wesleyan’s women’s basketball team to a 76-67 win over Illinois College in the consolation game of the Midwest Challenge at Washington University.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State wide receiver Laurent Robinson earned Gateway Offensive Player of the Year honors after a spectacular junior year. Robinson caught 86 passes for 1,465 yards, both school records, and scored 12 touchdowns for the 7-4 Redbirds.

25 years ago (1995): Kristen Stankus provided an offensive burst, scoring 12 or her 13 points in the second half, but Knox College took advantage of Illinois Wesleyan’s struggling defense en route to a 70-67 victory over the Titans. Kristen Schroff grabbed a team-high 12 boards for IWU.

50 years ago (1970): Rex Havens, a 1970 Bloomington High School graduate, won his numerals as a tackle on this year’s freshman football team at DePauw University. He now stands 6-3, and tips the scales at 211, and the Tigers are hopeful he will help them next fall on the varsity.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.