15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Laurent Robinson earns Gateway Offensive Player of Year
top story
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Laurent Robinson earns Gateway Offensive Player of Year

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Rebekah Ehresman scored a game-high 18 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals to lead Illinois Wesleyan’s women’s basketball team to a 76-67 win over Illinois College in the consolation game of the Midwest Challenge at Washington University.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State wide receiver Laurent Robinson earned Gateway Offensive Player of the Year honors after a spectacular junior year. Robinson caught 86 passes for 1,465 yards, both school records, and scored 12 touchdowns for the 7-4 Redbirds.

25 years ago (1995): Kristen Stankus provided an offensive burst, scoring 12 or her 13 points in the second half, but Knox College took advantage of Illinois Wesleyan’s struggling defense en route to a 70-67 victory over the Titans. Kristen Schroff grabbed a team-high 12 boards for IWU.

50 years ago (1970): Rex Havens, a 1970 Bloomington High School graduate, won his numerals as a tackle on this year’s freshman football team at DePauw University. He now stands 6-3, and tips the scales at 211, and the Tigers are hopeful he will help them next fall on the varsity.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

