15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Samantha Richdale ties for MVC women's golf individual title

5 years ago (2016): Alexis Estes pitched a one-hitter and struck out 11 to lead Clinton to a 3-0 victory over Sullivan at Clinton. Bayleigh Holmes was 3 for 3 with a home run and plated three Clinton runs.

15 years ago (2006): Samantha Richdale tied for the individual title but the Illinois State women’s golf team finished two strokes behind Bradley in its bid for a three-peat in the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Golf Championship at Wichita, Kan.

25 years ago (1996): Ridgeview’s boys 800-meter relay team won in the 18th annual Livingston County Open in a meet-record 1 minute, 35.2 seconds. Exchanging the baton were two sets of brothers, Jason and Adrian Carrion and sophomore twins Nathan and Jeremy Jones.

50 years ago (1971): Tami Sharp of Bloomington set her third record in three days and was named the outstanding swimmer in the National YWCA Senior Swimming Meet at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

