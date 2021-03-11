15 YEARS AGO: Illinois Wesleyan advance to Division III Final Four

5 years ago (2016): Jacob Hendren pitched eight strong innings to lead the Illinois State baseball team to a 2-1 victory over Western Michigan in the Snowbird Classic at Port Charlotte, Fla. Hendren allowed one earned run, struck out seven and walked none while giving up five hits.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois Wesleyan moved into the Final Four of NCAA Division III basketball with a 113-99 victory over Puget Sound to claim the sectional title at Appleton, Wis. Co-captains Adam Dauksas and Keelan Amelianovich scored 26 points each.

25 years ago (1996): First baseman Don Spaniak had a triple and a drove in a pair of runs as the Illinois State baseball team blasted Canisius 12-2 at the Gene Cusic College Classic in Fort Myers, Fla.

50 years ago (1971): Eric Bates, premier 167-pound wrestler at Illinois State, is listed in the honorable mention category on the 1971 mid-season All-American team selected by Amateur Wrestling News. Bates has a 16-2 record this season, with 10 pins to his credit.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

