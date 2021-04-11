 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
15 YEARS AGO: Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach Scott Trost accepts position at Division II Lewis
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach Scott Trost accepts position at Division II Lewis

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Sophomore Morgan Radtke won the Jill Hutchison Leadership Award on the Illinois State women’s basketball team. The award is the highest honor presented each year. Named for the former ISU head coach, it goes to the player who exemplifies all of the characteristics of a Redbird women’s basketball player.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2006): After winning more than 73 percent of his games in five years as Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach, Scott Trost accepted the head coaching position at Lewis University, a Division II program. Trost had a 101-37 record at IWU.

25 years ago (1996): Bloomington High School freshman Phoebe Wainwright scored midway through the second half to lift the Purple Raiders past Normal Community 2-1 in girls soccer action.

50 years ago (1971): Herb Huette of Pontiac turned in a 247-223-163 — 633 scratch series and took over the singles lead in the Illinois Moose Bowling Association tournament with a handicap total of 717 at Circle Lanes. Huette knocked the 682 of Bloomington’s John Barth from the top spot.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News