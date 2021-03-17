15 YEARS AGO: Illinois Wesleyan falls to Virginia Wesleyan in Division III semifinals

5 years ago (2016): Freshman Jaxynn Dyson hit two home runs and drove in four runs, while senior Reganne Camp struck out 14 as Normal West High School opened its softball season with a 9-1 victory over visiting Metamora.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2006): Keelan Amelianovich’s twisting 3-point attempt with three seconds left bounded off the front of the rim and Illinois Wesleyan fell 81-79 to Virginia Wesleyan in the NCAA Division III Final Four semifinals at Salem, Va.

25 years ago (1996): Ken Hammel took the singles handicap and actual titles at the conclusion of the 66th annual Bloomington Bowling Association Championship at Mustang Bowl in Colfax. Hammel’s handicap total was 777.

50 years ago (1971): University High School’s Jim Crews has been named to the Illinois Prep Sports Writers Association’s Second Annual All-State Basketball Team. Another U High player, senior forward Selby Hubbard along with Bloomington’s Dave Giles, were given honorable mention.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.