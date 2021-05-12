15 YEARS AGO: Illinois Wesleyan names Ron Rose as head basketball coach

5 years ago (2016): Central Catholic High School claimed the Corn Belt Conference softball crown with a 4-1 victory over Pontiac on Senior Night at McGraw Park. Saints pitcher Izzy Vetter (14-5) struck out 12 and limited Pontiac to just five hits as Central improved to 19-10 overall and 12-1 in the conference.

15 years ago (2006): Ron Rose, a point guard on Illinois Wesleyan basketball teams from 1984-88, was hired as the Titans’ 14th head basketball coach. The 40-year-old Rose leaves the head coaching position at Bloomington High School to take the reins at his alma mater.

25 years ago (1996): Freshman Jason Sands’ two-run, two-out double in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Illinois State a 10-9 victory over Southern Illinois to provide a dramatic drawing of the curtain on the Redbird baseball season.

50 years ago (1971): El Paso High School’s spunky baseball team had Normal Community on shaky ground but the Ironmen regained their composure, scored two runs without a hit in the fifth inning to beat the Comets, 6-4, in a first-round game of the University High School District Tournament. John Coakley earned the win for NCHS.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

